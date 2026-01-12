RIYADH — Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) has reduced the number of entertainment zones scheduled for completion by 2028 to 14, down from an earlier plan of 21 zones.

The company had previously planned to develop 21 entertainment zones across 14 cities, according to earlier data.

However, SEVEN Chairman Nasser Al-Dawood said in a recent televised interview that the company will open five entertainment complexes out of the 14 planned zones.

The five destinations scheduled to open by 2026 will be located in Riyadh, Tabuk, Yanbu, Madinah and Abha.

Updated information published on the company’s website now lists 14 entertainment destinations across 13 cities, comprising 19 entertainment zones and six global partnerships.

The previous plan was to invest SR50 billion to develop 21 integrated entertainment destinations with more than 150 attractions, in partnership with leading international brands, across 14 cities in Saudi Arabia.

According to the previous statement, SEVEN aims to introduce a new entertainment concept by offering multiple experiences under one roof, including a wide range of attractions and local and international dining outlets.

The company has secured partnerships with global entertainment firms such as Clip ‘n Climb, Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel for its Hot Wheels brand, and Hasbro for its Transformers and Play-Doh brands.

The projects are intended to be strategically located to serve the wider population of Saudi Arabia, with destinations planned in Riyadh, Al Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan and Tabuk.

