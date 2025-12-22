Universal ‍Studios ‍is in early planning ​stages to build a new ⁠theme park in Saudi Arabia, the Wall ⁠Street Journal ‌reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of ⁠the matter.

The Comcast unit is doing initial concept work for the park, which ⁠may be financed ​by a Saudi government-backed entity as part of ‍a licensing deal with ​Universal, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Universal and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts traveled to Saudi Arabia last month for ⁠an investment conference ‌and visited the entertainment and sports megaproject Qiddiya, the ‌report ⁠added.

