RIYADH — The entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia saw increased activity and an expansion in the number of events and licenses during the third quarter of 2025, recording 12.6 million visitors.

This period also witnessed continued growth across various regulatory and supervisory indicators, according to a report by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Some 468 entertainment events were held in 116 cities across the Kingdom, reflecting the broad scope of activities and their reach to different regions. The number of companies operating in the sector rose to 6,499, indicating increased investment opportunities and the continued development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom.

On the regulatory side, the authority issued 1,839 licenses during the third quarter, representing a 48.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. These licenses covered various types of entertainment activities, including live performances, entertainment centers, and artistic talents. The number of inspection visits exceeded 24,200, an increase of approximately 4 percent, underscoring the ongoing efforts to ensure that entertainment activities comply with approved regulations and standards.

The report indicated that the compliance rate of licensed entertainment activities reached 93 percent, signaling an improvement in the level and quality of entertainment experiences and increased efficiency in supervision and monitoring.

The sector also witnessed a significant rise in service quality, with the visitor satisfaction index rising five percentage points to 94 percent. To ensure access to high-quality, professional entertainment activities, the GEA evaluated more than 203 entertainment events, 672 entertainment centers, and 13 theme parks as part of its classification programs for activities and investors.

The authority affirmed that its regulatory efforts enhance the quality of entertainment activities, enabling investors to develop distinctive and safe experiences. This meets societal aspirations and aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goal of building a thriving, sustainable entertainment sector.

