Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s tourism sector delivered a solid and well-balanced performance in 2025, supported by steady demand across leisure, corporate, and regional travel segments, according to industry executives.

A report by Oxford Business Group states that the government continues to prioritise the sector as a key contributor to economic diversification, in alignment with Qatar National Vision and the Third National Development Strategy, as the blueprints set a target of 6 to 7 million annual visitors and between 10 and 12 percent GDP contribution from tourism by 2030.

Officials noted that the sector maintained steady momentum throughout 2025, benefiting from strong regional connectivity, a busy events calendar and continued recovery in international travel.

The market points to a more balanced demand profile, with leisure, business and event-driven travel contributing consistently across the year, helping to underpin resilience despite global economic uncertainty.

The data also indicates that the tourism market this year has been underpinned by improved accessibility, diversified tourism offerings, and a packed calendar of sporting and cultural events. These factors have helped smooth seasonal fluctuations and strengthen year-round demand.

“Across our channels, we recorded consistent growth in bookings compared to last year, with stable demand throughout the year,” Ahmed Atta, sales manager at a local travel agency, told The Peninsula. “Travel activity was not limited to a single segment or season, which reflects a more mature and sustainable tourism market.”

According to the travel expert, the strongest inbound travel periods were concentrated in the early part of the year and during the winter season, particularly between January and March.

“These periods benefited from a combination of regional travel, major sporting events, and the cruise season,” he said.

Regional visitors from GCC markets remained a key driver, especially for short breaks, family visits, and event-driven travel.

High-profile sporting events, including the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup, generated noticeable increases in hotel stays, flight bookings, and ground services, while large-scale exhibitions, cultural festivals, and business events boosted demand from the corporate and MICE segments.

A strong winter cruise season also contributed to higher arrivals, supporting demand for transfers, city tours, and hospitality services.

“These trends were clearly reflected in our inbound sales, particularly across hotels, airport services, and tailored city experiences,” Atta said.

From a source-market perspective, GCC countries continued to form the backbone of inbound travel demand. However, Atta noted a gradual diversification in visitor origins. “We saw stable performance from Western Europe, alongside growing interest from Asia and Oceania,” he said.

One of the most notable developments in 2025 was the rising contribution from long-haul markets such as China and Australia, which showed meaningful growth compared with previous years.

Industry reports have similarly highlighted Asia-Pacific as an increasingly important source of future tourism growth for Qatar, supported by improved air connectivity and targeted destination marketing.

“While regional markets still lead in volume, the expansion of these emerging markets is strategically important,” Atta said. “It creates opportunities for more customised travel products and deeper collaboration across airlines, hotels and destination partners,” With consistent demand, a broader mix of source markets, and continued momentum from events and cruise tourism.

