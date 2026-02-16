Arab Finance: El Sayyad Group has formed a strategic partnership with Rove Hotels to introduce the UAE-born hospitality brand to Egypt, marking Rove’s first entry into the local market, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement will be implemented through El Sayyad Group’s hospitality arm, El Sayyad Hotels & Resorts, and will see the development of Rove Sheikh Zayed City.

The project represents a new investment in Egypt’s hospitality sector and brings Rove’s design-focused, streamlined hotel model to Greater Cairo, targeting business and leisure travelers.

Rove Hotels was established in Dubai as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding.

The brand has expanded across the region, with more than 8,000 hotel keys either in operation or under development, and operates a portfolio of hotels and branded living spaces designed around connectivity, efficiency, sustainability, and local identity.

The Sheikh Zayed City development is intended to meet growing demand for contemporary accommodation in western Cairo.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half (H2) of this year.

Rove Sheikh Zayed City will include 240 rooms. The hotel will be located in Sheikh Zayed City, around 15 minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza Pyramids, and positioned on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, with access to Downtown Cairo and Alexandria.

It will also be close to Smart Village, one of Egypt’s main business districts, and approximately 15 minutes from Sphinx International Airport.

Planned facilities include all-day dining at The Daily, a swimming pool, a gym, and co-working spaces, catering to both business and leisure guests.

