A new study by ground transportation experts Mozio has named Dubai the world’s best-connected city for travellers, scoring 7.2 out of 10.

The ranking assessed airport-to-city access using factors such as public transport frequency, transfer times, taxi fares, and resident access to transit.

Dubai offers a 24-minute journey from the airport to the city centre, with public transport arriving every eight minutes.

The city welcomed over 15.7 million visitors in 2025, while Dubai International Airport handled more than 46 million passengers in the first half of the year alone, underlining its growing popularity and strong connectivity.

Nicole Kerr, CEO at Mozio, has commented on the study findings and shared advice for travellers heading to Dubai International Airport in 2026: “For our recent study, Mozio wanted to reveal the best connected cities in the world for travelers based on factors such as estimated transfer and public transport time. It may come as no surprise that Dubai ranked highly across the board and was therefore named the best-connected city in the world, scoring 7.2/10.”

Kerr added: “Amongst the array of appealing factors Dubai has to offer, travelers heading to the Middle East city will be pleased to know that once they arrive at the airport, it’s only a quick trip to the city centre. For travelers heading to Dubai in 2026, it’s advised to pre-book a Dubai airport transfer through Mozio before you land, which saves time and money. Travelers will be greeted at the airport with a professional driver who will take them on the short trip to the city centre, meaning they won’t have to wait for an airport taxi or public transport.”

The cities that are best connected for travellers

Rank City Busiest airport Estimated transfer time (mins) Public transport time (mins) Public transport frequency (mins) Overall score /10 1 Dubai Dubai International Airport (DXB) 30 24 8 7.2 2 Florence Florence Airport, Peretola (FLR) 20 33 4-5 7.17 3 Prague Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) 30 37 5 7.11 4 Málaga Málaga–Costa del Sol Airport (AGP) 20 23 10-20 6.91 5 Vienna Vienna International Airport (VIE) 30 27 15 6.81 6 Sydney Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) 20 26 10 6.58 7 Singapore Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) 20 42 7-9 6.53 8 Berlin Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) 35 27 10 6.44 9 Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) 40 38 7.5 6.4 10 Amsterdam Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) 30 28 8 6.32

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

