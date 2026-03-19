AMMAN — More than 10,000 travellers crossed Al Omari Border Crossing on Wednesday morning, as traffic continues to surge amid seasonal demand and regional developments. Crossing director Issam Matouq said that passenger flows have been rising since the start of 2026, driven by regional dynamics, the Umrah season, the return of expatriates, and school holidays, according to Al Mamlaka TV. The current period marks a peak travel season for both arrivals and departures through the crossing, he noted. He added that authorities have expanded capacity to cope with increasing demand, deploying additional staff, boosting customs personnel along inspection lanes, and coordinating with the Jordan Insurance Federation to double staffing levels and streamline procedures. More than four million travellers passed through Al Omari crossing in 2025, Matouq said, expecting traffic to continue surging in the lead-up to Eid Al Fitr.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

