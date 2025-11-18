Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Jordan welcomed 836,066 passengers (PAX) during October 2025 – marking a 23.8% surge over the same month in 2024.

Aircraft movements (ACM) also experienced a substantial climb, reaching 7,135, 30.1% higher year-on-year.

Meanwhile, cargo traffic rose to 6,526 tons, indicating an 8.4% growth compared with October 2024.

From January through October 2025, QAIA served a total of 8,138,748 PAX – a 9.0% increase versus the corresponding period last year.

Over the same ten months, ACM stood at 66,403, up 6.9%, while cargo volumes amounted to 58,073 tons, down 8.9%.

“These positive October results reflect a continued rebound in air traffic and the growing appeal of QAIA as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Amid signs of increased regional stability, the introduction of Eurowings with direct flights to Stuttgart (Germany), alongside new routes to Casablanca (Morocco) and AlUla (Saudi Arabia) by Royal Jordanian, as well as the resumption and expansion of Ryanair’s operations to 18 major European cities — its most extensive winter schedule yet — will further enhance our global connectivity and stimulate inbound tourism.

These achievements are a testament to the collective efforts of our teams and partners and the resilience of regional travel. Looking ahead, we remain fully committed to sustaining this upward trajectory, elevating the passenger experience and supporting Jordan’s broader aviation and tourism development,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

