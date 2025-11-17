Emirates is advising all customers of a significant travel surge throughout the month of December. With peak tourist season in full swing, a myriad of local events and recent changes to the KHDA calendar ensuring schools are closed for most of December - Emirates is planning for more than 2.3 million departures over the next few weekends, and more than 2.5 million arrivals.

Emirates strongly recommends that customers plan their travel carefully this December - preparing for the likelihood of additional traffic on the way to the airport, busier carparks, and a bustling airport for the festive season.

The airline advises customers to take advantage of an array of options to facilitate a speedier and more seamless travel experience this December. -TradeArabia News Service

