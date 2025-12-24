Riyadh Air achieved a milestone in the delivery process of its first aircraft from Boeing with the completion of the initial test flight (B1 Flight) of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The aircraft departed from Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina, US, marking the beginning of a comprehensive series of test flights conducted within the US as part of Boeing’s standard certification and quality assurance procedures, reported SPA.

The flight was operated by Boeing test pilots. Upon completion of the manufacturer’s testing phase and the issuance of official certifications, the programme will transition to flight tests conducted by Riyadh Air’s pilots and flight crews, paving the way for the aircraft’s formal delivery to the airline.

