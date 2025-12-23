TPConnects Technologies, a airline retailing solutions, announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with AirCairo, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to modern distribution strategies and customer-centric innovation.

Through this expanded collaboration, AirCairo - already a user of the Astra NDC API Gateway and the Astra B2B Agency Portal - will further leverage TPConnects Astra platform to deliver rich, differentiated content with seamless interoperability, advanced end-to-end servicing, and superior retailing functionality.

This strategic enhancement strengthens AirCairo’s ability to offer greater flexibility to travel partners, optimise operational workflows, expand distribution reach, and accelerate integrations at pace, while providing broader access to ancillary products and bundled services through its NDC gateway and branded agency portal.

“Extending our partnership with TPConnects underscores AirCairo’s vision to lead in modern air distribution,” said Ahmed Aziz, Commercial VP, AirCairo. “By utilising Astra’s advanced NDC and B2B Portal capabilities, we provide our partners with seamless access to our fares and services, driving convenience and value for travelers worldwide.”

“Strengthening our collaboration with AirCairo reinforces TPConnects’ commitment to supporting airline partners with future-ready technology,” said Kristiaan VanDijken, VP Airline Account Management, TPConnects Technologies. “Through Astra and the latest NDC capabilities, we ensure AirCairo can offer richer content, seamless servicing, and greater flexibility to its global travel network.”

