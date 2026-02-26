RIYADH — AviLease, the Riyadh-headquartered global aircraft leasing company, reported strong full-year results for 2025.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, AviLease recorded total revenues of $664 million, marking a 19% increase year-on-year.

The growth was driven by disciplined portfolio expansion, strong aircraft remarketing activity, and sustained global demand for new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft.

Pre-tax earnings doubled compared to the previous year, reaching $122 million.

During 2025, the company expanded its portfolio to 202 owned and managed aircraft, leased to more than 50 airline customers across over 30 countries.

Total asset value stood at $9.3 billion. AviLease maintained 100% fleet utilization throughout the year, reflecting the strength of its platform and the depth of its airline relationships.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, AviLease placed aircraft orders with Airbus for A320neo family aircraft and A350F freighters, as well as Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The orders will strengthen the company’s future delivery pipeline of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and support continued customer demand, while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to develop a leading global aviation hub.

The company further established its investment-grade credit profile during the year, securing ratings of Baa2 from Moody’s and BBB from Fitch.

The ratings reflect AviLease’s disciplined financial framework, strong liquidity position, and prudent leverage management.

In November, AviLease successfully issued $850 million in 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes, diversifying its funding base and enhancing financial flexibility.

Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease, described 2025 as a defining year for the company.

“We delivered strong financial results, expanded our global footprint, and reinforced our position as a disciplined, investment-grade aircraft leasing platform,” he said.

“Our performance reflects the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our airline partnerships, and our focus on deploying capital responsibly in high-demand, new-technology assets. As aviation markets continue to grow, AviLease is well positioned to scale and create long-term value for our shareholders and for the Kingdom.”

Throughout the year, AviLease also played a key role in Saudi Arabia’s expanding aviation ecosystem.

The company supported the launch and scale-up of Riyadh Air through a sale-and-leaseback transaction involving a Boeing 787-9, marking the airline’s first aircraft.

In parallel, AviLease established a strategic partnership with Hassana Investment Company.

The partnership aims to provide international and local investors with access to aviation financing assets while leveraging AviLease’s technical expertise and operational capabilities.

Hassana has agreed to acquire an initial portfolio of 10 new-technology aircraft from AviLease.

