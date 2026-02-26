PHOTO
Namibia's economy is forecast to grow 3.1% this year, higher than last year's 2.9% growth, its finance minister said on Thursday.
Ericah Shafudah added in an annual budget speech that the overall budget deficit was expected to decrease to 5.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that starts on April 1 from 6.6% of GDP in the current fiscal year.
The resource-rich South African country's public finances have taken a hit from a plunge in global diamond prices, although strong gold and uranium prices have been a mitigating factor.
It is aiming for its first crude oil output by 2030, which could transform its small economy.
