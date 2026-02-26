PHOTO
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's government said in its annual budget on Wednesday that it would propose a "principles-led" fiscal anchor later this year, rather than a numerical target, as part of efforts to restore the health of public finances.
The National Treasury said details of the proposal would be informed by consultation and announced at its mid-term budget, which is normally presented in October or November.
The budget showed the Treasury now expects a consolidated budget deficit of 4.0% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year that starts on April 1, up from a previous forecast of 3.8% of GDP.
South Africa's gross debt-to-GDP ratio is now seen peaking at 78.9% in the 2025/26 fiscal year, higher than the 77.9% of GDP projected in November, before falling to 77.3% of GDP in 2026/27.
The Treasury presented higher revenue estimates this fiscal year, helped by steady economic growth and commodity price increases.