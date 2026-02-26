UAE - Ivalua, a global spend management provider, announced that the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has transformed its procurement function, achieving savings of over AED 400 million (around $100 million) across 2024 and 2025.

The transformation, supported by streamlined contract management processes and centralized repositories, improved efficiency and governance.

Procurement cycle times were reduced by 23%, and compliance incidents fell from over 150 in 2024 to around 10 annually.

DCT Abu Dhabi also achieved a 92% maturity score in the Department of Government Enablement assessment, reflecting strengthened governance and assurance frameworks.

At the start of 2024, DCT Abu Dhabi’s procurement processes had developed organically over time, presenting opportunities to improve consistency, visibility, and efficiency.

As a public-sector organisation supporting Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 and cultural initiatives, it was expected to deliver greater value, productivity, and transparency.

Key changes included the digitalization of Contract Lifecycle Management through Ivalua’s platform, enhancing automation, compliance monitoring, and process transparency.

The procurement function shifted from a transactional support role to a more strategic contributor, enabling the department to operate more efficiently while supporting broader organisational objectives.

“Our procurement transformation is not just about efficiency; it is about creating a visionary operating system that raises standards, embeds fairness, and generates measurable value across government and the national economy. Our collaboration with Ivalua has been instrumental in achieving these outcomes and positioning DCT Abu Dhabi as a leader in procurement modernization,” said Khalifa Al Marzooqi, Supply Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“We are honoured to support the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s transformative journey. Ivalua’s platform has been a critical enabler of this success, providing a flexible, integrated solution that supports DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals. The partnership exemplifies how technology and process innovation can drive government-wide procurement excellence and economic impact,” said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.

