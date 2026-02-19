MAKKAH— The annual tourism spending in Madinah jumped 22 percent, reaching SR52 billion with the number of visitors crossing 21 million during the year 2025.

Madinah recorded strong tourism performance in 2025, driven by a rise in visitor numbers and an expansion of the hospitality sector's capacity, reflecting the growing prominence of this religious destination on the domestic tourism map.

In parallel with the growing demand, the number of licensed hospitality facilities in the holy city increased to 610, a 35 percent rise, while the number of licensed rooms exceeded 76,000, a 24 percent increase. The number of travel and tourism agencies also increased to more than 240, a 29 percent growth, reflecting the expansion of activity related to supporting tourism services.

The performance of the tourism sector recorded during the year 2025 reflects a transformation in the structure of Madinah’s tourism sector, moving from traditional seasonal growth to more sustainable expansion based on diversifying the supply, improving service quality, and enhancing the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

In a further boost to the booming tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb made an inspection tour of Madinah as part of a field tour titled "The Spirit of Ramadan," which also included Jeddah and Makkah. The minister inspected the readiness of hospitality facilities and services in Madinah. He assessed the tourism sector's preparations for the Ramadan season, monitored the level of services provided to visitors, and supported existing and new tourism projects.

Al-Khateeb stated that numerous international hospitality projects and brands have entered Madinah's tourism and hospitality sector over the past five years. This not only reflects the sector's growth in the region but also underscored the investor confidence that the Saudi system has successfully established.“The landscape today is different. The sector is growing steadily, and there is a system in place that empowers investors and facilitates their journey. The future holds even greater promise,” he said.

During the tour, Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Radisson Hotel Madinah, with an investment exceeding SR39 million, financed by the Tourism Development Fund. This initiative aims to attract more international hotel brands and improve the quality of services offered to visitors.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

