Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology issued 12 licences to 11 companies during the past year for the management and operation of maritime berths intended for tourism and commercial purposes.

This followed the companies' fulfillment of the requirements and provisions set forth in the regulatory framework for the establishment, management, and operation of maritime berths outside of ports, reported Oman News Agency.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to regulate the port and maritime berth sector in Oman, elevating quality standards and ensuring compliance with maritime safety requirements.

Through the issuance of these licenses, the Ministry aims to enhance the regulation of the ports and maritime berths sector while upgrading service quality in accordance with the highest international maritime safety standards.

Furthermore, these measures are designed to bolster the competitiveness of the port and maritime transport sectors, increase the efficiency of the logistics system, and stimulate growth across Oman’s tourism, commercial, and industrial landscapes.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

