Moon World Resorts, a Canadian based design studio, has announced the debut of MOON’s revolutionary Smart City masterplan. The masterplan Combines a unique integrated destination resort, luxury living, authentic space tourism, wellness + longevity and environmental innovation.

MOON, a 'building of global significance', offers an unparalleled combination of luxury, technology, wellbeing, and adventure, the company said.

The first MOON is expected to open in 2032. Regional licensee global target locations include (in alphabetical order): Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Poland, Spain, Thailand, the UAE and the US, Moon said.

“The entire guest experience at MOON has been skilfully designed to carefully curate the highly acclaimed Overview Effect. Wellbeing and longevity form the cornerstone of MOON’s masterplan, as will the inclusion of the sensory environment, transforming guests in a profound, meaningful and memorable way. It is our mission from day one to connect guests to themselves, to others, to planet earth, to the galaxy and beyond,” shared Sandra G Matthews, Co-Founder & President of Moon World Resorts.

“Occasionally, special projects are created by special people in special places, but rarely do masterplans, including their multiple components, join in perfect cohesive harmony. MOON was conceived out of pure logic and mathematics; everything about MOON is entirely logical and the math pencils out perfectly. MOON already enjoys an unprecedented and overwhelming global pent up demand, indeed MOON is the most anticipated hospitality development project on planet earth,” said Michael R Henderson, Co-Founder & CEO of Moon World Resorts Inc.

Project Description:

• The “bridge” to space tourism via a mass volume touristic development designed to welcome 10,000,000 guests annually.

• LEED Gold accreditation, environmentally sensitive, hi-tech Smart City status.

• Masterplan = 2,000,000 sq m

• World’s largest true sphere, diameter = 271 m.

• Worlds tallest true sphere, overall height above ground level = 312 m.

• At centre: fully integrated destination resort, comprising multiple internal components. Within the sphere core: 4,000-room all-suite five-star hotel. Upper level: signature attraction, authentic lunar surface and lunar base capable of welcoming 2 million guests annually.

• At base of sphere: multiple integrated components and attractions including convention centre / event centre / wellbeing + longevity centre / restaurants / boutique high street / conference centre/ educational facilities / boutique 200-room all-suite five-star hotel / E-sports centre / ballrooms / business centre / discovery centre / global meeting place etc.

• Beyond the central destination resort, the project includes The Visionary Park + Lagoon.

• Continuing outward the luxury branded residences, 10,000 units situated within 16 unique sphere buildings and 20 unique tower structures.

• Atop the tall tower structures a panoramic Sky Walk extending around the entire outer ring.

• Above the Sky Walk a unique AAA commercial real estate offering specifically designed for tier one companies from within the space and aerospace sectors.

• Next comes the residences parking buildings leading to the circular roadway via the landscaped buffer zone.

• A support centre incorporating resort parking, transit centre, welcome area, logistics centre, management offices, heliport + vertiport operations, convention centre storage, infrastructure operations etc.

