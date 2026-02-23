Egypt is intensifying maintenance and development works along the Holy Family Trail as part of broader efforts to promote religious tourism and maximise the project’s economic returns, Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad said.

According to a ministry statement, Awad reviewed a report submitted by inspection committees following field visits to trail sites in the governorates of Assiut, Beheira, and Minya, where observations were recorded regarding public lighting, landscaping, and waste removal.

The minister directed the continuation of field inspections across the remaining sites to ensure that any shortcomings are addressed promptly in coordination with local authorities. She stressed the importance of inter-ministerial cooperation to highlight the trail’s historical and religious significance and to support sustainable tourism development.

A joint committee comprising representatives from the ministries of Local Development, Environment, and Tourism and Antiquities also conducted site visits in North Sinai and Port Said to review implementation progress and remove obstacles affecting ongoing development works.

The inspections identified several technical issues, including the efficiency of public lighting systems, landscaping improvements, and waste management near key locations. Immediate corrective measures were taken in coordination with local authorities.

Awad described the project as a national priority given its tourism, historical, and economic significance, calling for regular progress reports to ensure sustained maintenance and the full readiness of all sites along the trail.

