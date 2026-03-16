The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is preparing for Eid Al Fitr 2026 by strengthening the food safety system and enhancing health inspections across all food, agricultural, and livestock establishments in the Emirate.

ADAFSA confirmed that these proactive preparations form part of its strategy to ensure that safe, high‑quality food reaches all community members, particularly during seasons that witness increased demand for food products and services.

The authority is intensifying both routine and unannounced inspection campaigns across retail outlets, confectionery and nut shops, fruit and vegetable markets, and traditional kitchens to ensure full compliance with the highest local and international health standards.

ADAFSA has also activated smart inspection tools, leveraging advanced systems that enhance response times and the overall efficiency of inspection operations. Field teams across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra have been directed to focus on the quality of raw materials, safe storage and preservation practices, and ensuring that workers in food establishments adhere to proper hygiene standards.

In relation to the animal wealth sector, ADAFSA announced that all approved abattoirs are fully prepared to accommodate the expected increase in demand.

Additional veterinary and technical staff have been deployed to conduct thorough examinations, ensure the safety of carcasses, and protect public health by preventing unregulated slaughtering practices.

The authority urged consumers to follow proper shopping guidelines and avoid purchasing from unlicensed sources. It also emphasised the vital role of the public as a key partner in safeguarding food safety by reporting any violations through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll‑free number 800555.