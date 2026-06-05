Doha: Qatar's economy continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained expansion, underpinned by long-term strategic planning, robust investment inflows, and accelerated efforts to diversify beyond the hydrocarbon sector, according to data released by Qatar's International Media Office (IMO).

The figures highlight the scale of Qatar's economic transformation over recent decades, with the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 38-fold over the past three decades.

The economy has also maintained an average annual growth rate of approximately 6 percent during the last 15 years, reflecting the effectiveness of policies aimed at fostering sustainable development and economic competitiveness.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) remained a key pillar of growth in 2025.

Outward FDI reached QR210 billion, marking an 8.1 percent increase compared with the previous year, while inward FDI climbed to QR165.4 billion, up 2 percent year-on-year.

The growth in investment flows underscores continued international confidence in Qatar's business environment and long-term economic prospects.

The country has simultaneously intensified efforts to strengthen the foundations of a diversified economy in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

These efforts include expanding private-sector access to financing, enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, and reinforcing trade ecosystems to support sustainable economic activity.

According to the IMO, non-hydrocarbon activities accounted for 65.5 percent of real GDP, highlighting the growing contribution of sectors beyond oil and gas to the national economy.

Several industries have emerged as major drivers of diversification.

Qatar has strengthened its position as a regional logistics hub, with nearly half of the total throughput at Hamad Port in 2025 generated through transshipment activities.

The development reflects the country's expanding role in regional and international supply chains.

Connectivity infrastructure has also continued to advance.

Hamad International Airport increased its annual passenger handling capacity to more than 65 million travelers, further reinforcing Qatar's position as a global aviation gateway and supporting growth across tourism and related sectors.

Manufacturing has become an increasingly important contributor to economic output, generating a record QR69.3 billion for the economy in 2025.

Meanwhile, the financial sector received an additional boost through the expansion of Qatar Investment Authority's Fund of Funds programme to $3 billion, aimed at strengthening the country's venture capital and startup ecosystem.

The diversification momentum spans multiple sectors, including logistics, tourism, manufacturing, information technology and digital services, and finance, reflecting a broad-based strategy designed to enhance economic resilience and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon revenues.

With sustained investment, expanding infrastructure and growing private-sector participation, Qatar continues to advance its transition toward a more diversified,

knowledge-based economy while maintaining its position as one of the region's leading investment destinations.

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