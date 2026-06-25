Iran and India ​discussed strengthening ⁠energy cooperation and ‌trade during a meeting between ​their oil ministers on ​the sidelines of ​a BRICS energy ministers’ gathering in India, ⁠the Iranian oil ministry's news outlet Shana reported on Thursday.

Last ​week, ‌Iran and ⁠the ⁠United States signed an interim deal, ​after ‌which Washington ⁠issued a temporary license for the export of Iranian energy products.

India has historically been an important buyer of Iranian crude, but ‌suspended imports in 2019 following ⁠the re-imposition of ​U.S. sanctions on the export of ​Iranian ‌oil.

(Reporting by Dubai ⁠Newsroom, Editing ​by Louise Heavens)