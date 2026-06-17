Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has joined forces with Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Indian business conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, for the opening of a world-class chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin manufacturing facility in in Vilayat, Gujarat.

CPVC is a high-performance material widely used in hot and cold-water systems, fire sprinkler networks, HVAC, and industrial piping applications due to its superior heat resistance, corrosion resistance, durability, and hygiene. Its performance characteristics make it a preferred material for modern infrastructure projects requiring long service life and dependable water delivery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today (June 17), Lubrizol officials said this project reinforces its long-term commitment to India, propelling local innovation through local talent and local facilities.

The new plant, along with the recently enhanced CPVC compounding capacity at Lubrizol’s Dahej facility, creates one of India’s most scalable and integrated CPVC manufacturing footprints, reinforcing leadership in high-performance plumbing and piping solutions, they stated.

The Vilayat plant expands Lubrizol’s ability to deliver end-to-end CPVC solutions for India’s growing infrastructure needs, ensuring a reliable, high-quality local supply of CPVC resin and compounds used in pipes and fittings across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

This integrated manufacturing footprint reinforces supply chain resilience while supporting the country’s focus on infrastructure development and safe water delivery. Leveraging Lubrizol’s deep global expertise in quality innovation, the company continues to deliver differentiated, high-performance CPVC solutions that provide long-term reliability and value, they added.

On the new plant, Abhishek Shrivastav, Managing Director, Lubrizol IMEA, said: "We introduced CPVC technology to India more than two decades ago, and since then, we have witnessed strong growth of the market alongside the country’s expanding economy."

"With the commissioning of this world-class facility in Vilayat, we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities in India by following a local-for-local approach. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to India by enabling consistent access to high-quality, locally produced materials backed by Lubrizol’s global standards of innovation, reliability, and performance," he added.

The commissioning of this facility marks an important milestone in Lubrizol’s 60-year presence in India and reflects the company’s continued investment in local manufacturing, aligned with the “Make in India” vision.

Jayant V Dhobley, Business Head & CEO, Global Chemicals, Aditya Birla Group, said this brings together Grasim’s manufacturing and execution capability in India with Lubrizol’s latest technology to deliver reliable CPVC materials for the market. It reflects our approach of building and collaborating to scalable chemical manufacturing capabilities together.”

Lubrizol said it remains committed to operating its manufacturing facilities in India with the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

Through responsible resource management, eco-conscious manufacturing practices, and adherence to stringent global safety protocols, the company continues to support sustainable industrial growth while delivering advanced material solutions for critical infrastructure.

Reinforcing this long-term commitment to India, Lubrizol has recently commissioned an award-winning Global Capabilities Center in Pune, expanded capacity at its CPVC compounding plant in Dahej, expanded its Vikhroli Mumbai office, progressed its CPVC resin manufacturing partnership with Grasim Industries, and announced a dedicated India Innovation Center, it added.

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