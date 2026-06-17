India's exports of jet fuel to Europe have ​risen to ⁠levels seen since before an EU ban ‌was placed on Russian-origin fuel in January, data from Kpler and LSEG ​shows.

Around 62,000 barrels per day of jet fuel have ​been imported by the ​EU, going to Italy from India's Jamnagar refinery, data from Kpler shows.

LSEG data similarly shows ⁠around 64,000 bpd of fuel being imported by the EU.

This is the highest since December 2025, when imports stood at roughly 89,000 bpd, per both data ​platforms.

A ‌European Union ban ⁠on products ⁠derived from Russian oil took effect on January 21 aimed ​at curbing oil revenue which Moscow ‌uses to fund the Ukraine ⁠war.

However, Reliance operates two refineries at its Jamnagar complex - one geared for exports and one for India's domestic market.

It said last year that it had stopped processing Russian crude at its export-oriented facility.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration in April renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products loaded ‌on vessels through May 16. The cargoes ⁠were loaded around May 16 and May ​25, data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

Last year, India's exports of jet fuel to the EU averaged 89,000 ​bpd, and ‌made up 16% of its total ⁠imports.

(Reporting by Seher ​Dareen in London; editing by Jason Neely)