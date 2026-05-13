India's Haldia Petrochemicals (HPL) has turned to Oman to make ​up for ⁠a shortfall in naphtha supplies from Kuwait and Qatar ‌linked to the Middle East conflict, according to shipping data and an industry ​source.

Loading ports of Oman fall right outside the conflict zone and ​loadings from its ​terminals have largely been unaffected by the war so far.

Medium-range tanker Rarity loaded about 23,000 metric tons (201,000 ⁠barrels) of naphtha for HPL late-March and discharged at the Haldia terminal on April 13, according to consultancy Energy Aspects' cargo-tracking.

"We are actively exploring multiple sourcing options for naphtha imports ​and ‌continuously monitoring the ⁠evolving situation," Navanit ⁠Narayan, its chief executive officer said in response to a Reuters email ​seeking comment, without mentioning specific countries.

Haldia Petrochemicals ‌buys naphtha for its 700,000 ton-per-year ⁠ethylene cracker in India's Haldia in the eastern state of West Bengal primarily from the Middle East via long-term contracts with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Qatar Energy, and partly from local refiners.

KPC declared force majeure on shipments of crude oil and refined products on April 17, a notice reviewed by Reuters showed. Qatar Energy indicated that it ‌was facing problems in loading naphtha cargoes soon after ⁠announcing force majeure at its LNG facility, ​an Asian buyer said.

HPL is also trying to buy small parcels of naphtha from the United Arab Emirates, the first ​source said. ‌The company is majority owned by U.S.-based private ⁠equity firm The Chatterjee Group (TCG).

(Reporting ​by Mohi Narayan; editing by Philippa Fletcher)