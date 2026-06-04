Arab Finance: Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Senior Vice President Mitsui Yuko, to discuss expanding cooperation in renewable energy, energy transition, digital transformation, and capacity building, as per a statement.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in the New Capital, brought together ministry officials and JICA representatives to review ongoing cooperation projects and explore opportunities to strengthen partnership across several areas, including renewable energy, energy planning, energy efficiency, skills development, smart meters, and modern control systems.

Discussions focused on supporting Egypt's efforts to achieve energy security, ensure sustainable electricity supplies, increase reliance on renewable energy sources, and reduce carbon emissions in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and the country's energy strategy.

The two sides also examined mechanisms to expand cooperation in training programs, workforce development, and the establishment of regulatory and training frameworks aimed at improving energy efficiency and performance indicators across various sectors.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, particularly in the development of energy balance systems, data analysis, load forecasting, solar and wind energy production forecasting, and energy demand management. These initiatives are intended to strengthen planning and decision-making processes while improving resource management and institutional performance.

In addition, the two sides reviewed progress under the Egyptian-Japanese cooperation initiative implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which seeks to develop human resources in energy efficiency policies and management and increase the number of specialists capable of leading energy transition efforts.

Esmat said the technical cooperation project with Japan represents a significant step toward developing a comprehensive implementation plan for Egypt's energy transition, including setting priorities, identifying future projects, and establishing implementation and monitoring mechanisms.

He added that the electricity sector is cooperating with JICA to expand renewable energy deployment, reduce emissions, and diversify energy sources, while also benefiting from the agency's expertise in energy planning, energy efficiency, digital transformation, and technological innovation.

Esmat highlighted Egypt's efforts to create a supportive investment environment for the private sector and attract additional investments in the energy sector. He also pointed to the country's national energy strategy, which targets increasing the contribution of renewable energy in the electricity mix to 45% by 2028, compared with a previous target of 42% by 2030, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

For her part, Yuko praised the rapid development of Egypt's electricity and renewable energy sector and reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting the country's energy transition programs and sustainable development goals.

She said JICA will continue supporting Egypt through the transfer of Japanese expertise, technical assistance, institutional and human capacity building, and initiatives aimed at creating a more efficient and sustainable energy system capable of meeting future challenges.