DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Lütfullah Göktaş, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the UAE, at DEWA’s headquarters to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between DEWA and Turkish companies in the energy, water, and infrastructure sectors.

The meeting, attended by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, also explored investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

Al Tayer outlined DEWA’s strategies and flagship clean and renewable energy projects, particularly the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park. The project supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

He also highlighted the rapid development of the UAE’s energy sector and its leading role in adopting advanced technologies and sustainable energy solutions, as well as its pioneering experience in water desalination and water resource management. He underscored the importance of knowledge exchange between both sides in these vital fields.

Göktaş commended DEWA’s significant achievements in the energy, water and sustainability sectors and expressed his country’s interest in strengthening collaboration with the authority across various development and investment projects.