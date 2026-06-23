MUSCAT - The partnership of OQ Alternative Energies (OQAE) - part of OQ Group - and French integrated energy group TotalEnergies - has announced the successful energisation of the North Oman Solar project, marking a key milestone ahead of its imminent commercial launch.

The 105 MW North Oman Solar scheme is a utility-scale photovoltaic plant constructed at Saih Nihada within the Block 6 concession area of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). When brought online in the coming days and weeks, it will supply clean electricity to support PDO’s oil and gas operations as part of the company’s decarbonisation efforts.

Announcing the successful completion of the project, Sami al Mazidi, Executive Managing Director (Renewable Energy Projects) – OQ Alternative Energy and TotalEnergies JV, said: “I am pleased to share the successful achievement of back-energization today at the North Oman Solar Project — a critical milestone marking our transition from construction into the final stages of commissioning and operations.”

He added: “This accomplishment reflects the strength of our collective execution and the alignment across all parties involved. It is the outcome of disciplined delivery, effective stakeholder collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence.”

The North Oman Solar project is one of three clean energy ventures being delivered by the OQAE–TotalEnergies JV on behalf of PDO. Collectively known as the Rawafid Projects, they also include the Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind farms currently under construction at PDO’s Amin and West Nimr fields in southern Oman, with a combined capacity of 234 MW.

Almoatasem Al Ismaili, Project Manager at OQ Alternative Energy and Deputy Projects Director – Riyah 1 & 2 Wind and North Oman Solar, added: “I am proud to have contributed to this important milestone for North Oman Solar. Successful back-energization marks a major step towards COD (Commercial Operation Date). It was achieved through strong teamwork, close coordination, and a continued focus on safe execution.”

Niraj Pandiya, Project Director – TotalEnergies Renewables MEA, added: “This achievement showcases the strength of the partnership between the two sponsors, TotalEnergies and OQAE, whose complementary capabilities have been instrumental to the project's success. While this marks the successful completion of the construction phase and the energisation of our first renewable energy project in Oman, it is only the beginning of our journey together. We look forward to delivering many more successful milestones and projects in the years ahead.”

The North Oman Solar project is slated for commercial operation in Q2 2026, while the two wind farms are scheduled to commence operations in Q4 2026. OQAE holds a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, with TotalEnergies owning the remaining 49 per cent.

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