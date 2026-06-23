Vision Golfe 2026 brought together more than 1,200 participants, five ministers, senior government officials and business leaders in Paris this week, reinforcing its position as the leading platform for economic cooperation between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Organised by Business France, the forum featured 13 high-level panel discussions, over 80 speakers and more than 2,000 business-to-business meetings, reflecting growing momentum in France-GCC relations.

Trade between France and GCC countries reached nearly €25 billion ($29 billion) in 2025, according to French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier, highlighting the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation.

Energy, industrial development, water security and sustainable infrastructure emerged as central themes throughout the event.

French and Gulf officials emphasised the importance of accelerating investment and technology partnerships to support economic diversification, energy transition objectives and long-term resilience across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, outlined the Kingdom’s ambitions to develop mining as a strategic pillar of its economic transformation agenda.

Discussions also focused on manufacturing growth, industrial competitiveness and supply-chain development, reflecting increasing opportunities for French companies in Gulf industrial projects.

Water security was identified as a major priority for future collaboration. Industry leaders highlighted innovation, circular resource management and public-private partnerships as essential tools for addressing growing resource challenges.

Participants noted that GCC countries are becoming global leaders in infrastructure resilience, creating opportunities for French expertise in water treatment, environmental services and sustainable urban development.

The forum also explored the role of advanced technologies in supporting energy and infrastructure development.

Sessions examined artificial intelligence, smart cities, logistics and emerging technologies, alongside dedicated discussions on cybersecurity, space and defense technologies.

Delegates emphasised the importance of technology transfer, joint research initiatives and talent development to strengthen long-term economic competitiveness.

Several concrete agreements were announced during the event, underscoring the forum’s shift from dialogue to implementation.

While a partnership between French quantum computing company Quandela and Qatar’s Mekdam Holding Group highlighted growing cooperation in advanced technologies, food security initiatives also produced tangible outcomes.

SEMMARIS, operator of the Rungis International Market, and Abu Dhabi Food Hub signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening agri-food supply chains and improving regional food resilience.

French officials stressed that economic cooperation remains a stabilising force amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

Economy Minister Roland Lescure said stronger ties across trade, technology and industry can help build long-term prosperity and support regional stability.

Gulf representatives echoed this sentiment, emphasising decades of successful collaboration and shared commitments to sustainable development.

With strong participation from governments, sovereign institutions and private-sector leaders, Vision Golfe 2026 demonstrated growing confidence in France-GCC economic relations.

The event highlighted expanding opportunities across energy, industrial development, water infrastructure and technology, while delivering new partnerships and investment initiatives expected to drive future growth between France and the Gulf region.

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