Indonesia and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in energy security amid growing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

The pledge was made during talks in Jakarta between Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Khaled Al Yassin.

Hartarto highlighted the strong bilateral relationship and ongoing collaboration in the energy sector, including Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company’s (KUFPEC) participation in eight oil and gas exploration projects in Indonesia.

He noted that energy ties were formalised through a 2019 memorandum of understanding covering oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Ambassador Al Yassin said the agreements reflect Indonesia’s strategic importance to Kuwait, particularly in economic cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to accelerate negotiations on a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), aiming to conclude talks by the end of 2026.

Bilateral trade rose 10.69% to $606 million in 2025, while Kuwaiti investments in Indonesia reached $1.2 million.

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