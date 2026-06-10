WASHINGTON -- The chief executive of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright agreed during talks on Tuesday to ratchet up investments in energy infrastructure as part of efforts to increase security.

The talks focused on efforts to bolster the "strategic partnership" between Kuwait and Washington, particularly in the energy sector, according to a KPC statement, hailing such ties as instrumental in the "support of global market stability," it added.



It went on to emphasize the need to ensure free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz given that the waterway is among the world's largest oil transit chokepoints, while the talks also covered efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation over energy investments in a bid to keep global supply chains afloat, it said.



The Kuwaiti official described ties with Washington as a "mainstay" of the global energy market's stability, citing the talks as a demonstration of "commitment" towards energy supply and security, added the statement.

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