Eni, through its joint venture Azule Energy, has taken the final investment decision (FID) on the Greater PAJ Project, a major offshore oil development in Angola’s Blocks 31 and 31/21, marking a key expansion in the country’s upstream sector.

Operated by Azule Energy — jointly owned by Eni and bp with participation from Sonangol E&P and Equinor — the project is Angola’s first integrated cross-block offshore development.

It combines five fields across adjacent concessions, aiming to improve efficiency and optimise infrastructure use in line with Angola’s production strategy.

First oil is expected in the first half of 2029, with development centered on 17 wells tied to a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The facility will have a capacity of 95,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with gas exported to the Angola LNG plant via a new pipeline connected to existing infrastructure.

The project strengthens Angola’s long-term oil production outlook and highlights the role of coordinated offshore developments in sustaining output.

Eni, active in Angola since 1980, currently produces around 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country through Azule Energy, alongside decarbonisation initiatives led by Eni Natural Energies.

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