The General Manager Corporate Communications NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, gave the assurance after an assessment of the facility by key personnel of the board at the weekend.

The tour revealed significant progress across key infrastructure and support systems designed to position the facility as a major industrial hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme was conceived to deepen Nigerian Content by providing a conducive environment for the manufacturing of components, equipment and other inputs required by the oil and gas industry, while creating employment opportunities for over 2000 persons when fully operational, and stimulating economic growth.

Giving further insights into the facility, Manager Strategy and Transformation Projects, NCDMB, Mr. Olubisi Okunola, explained that several critical facilities within the park have been completed and are ready for use.

These include manufacturing shop floors, a fully functional water treatment plant, well-equipped accommodation facilities, modern classrooms, an amphitheater, and residential apartments for trainers, facilitators and visiting guests.

NCDMB has also completed key power infrastructure, including the switchgear building, transformers and heavy-duty generators.

The board has also awarded a contract for the sand-filling of ponds located within the facility.

Upon completion of the sand-filling exercise, six manufacturing sheds will be constructed on the reclaimed land to provide industrial spaces for prospective investors and service providers.

Environmental maintenance activities are also ongoing, with landscaping and routine facility upkeep being carried out across the park to preserve existing infrastructure and maintain operational readiness.

Ongoing works at the facility are focused on ensuring that all supporting infrastructure and utilities required for seamless operations are fully in place ahead of the park’s planned operational date.

When operational, the Oil and Gas Park Scheme will serve as a strategic platform for the growth of indigenous manufacturing and service companies, reduce dependence on imported oil and gas components, create employment opportunities for Nigerians, and strengthen local participation across the oil and gas value chain.

NCDMB said it remained committed to the successful delivery of the project in line with its mandate of developing in-country capacity and advancing Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

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