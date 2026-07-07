THE Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said Nigerians will pay more for cargo clearance following the commencement of the two percent and four percent Green Tax implementation at the nation’s ports.

The Federal Government on the 1st of July commenced the collection of 2 percent and 4 percent levy on vehicles with engine capacities between 2,000cc and 3,999cc and vehicle engines of 4,000cc and above (like large SUVs) respectively.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune the national president of ANLCA, Mr Emenike Nwokeoji, explained that the recent Customs duty slash by the government is not commensurate with what the green tax implies in Naira and Kobo.

According to the ANLCA president, “It is the ordinary people that will pay for the difference that the Green Tax brings.”

When reminded that the government slashed duty to cushion the effect of the tax implementation, Nwokeoji explained. “I am not sure you have read what the Federal Government released as regards the Customs duty slash.

“The slash is not commensurate with what the Green Tax implies. What the Green Tax implies is far more devastating than what the Customs duty slash brings.

“Many people are not aware of this, and at the end of the day, it is you and me that will pay for the difference.

“It is the man on the street that will bear the burden of what the Green Tax implies on cargo clearance at the ports.”

When asked why Nigerians will have to pay more, the ANLCA president added: “It is unfair to apply the Green Tax surcharge on shipments already on transit to Nigeria.

“Many importers have already concluded transactions on ongoing shipments, binding commercial contracts under former existing tariff regime.

“Implementing the Green Tax on such shipment brings losses to importers and cargo owners. The implementation of the Green Tax policy on transactions already on transit will inevitably result in severe financial losses and unnecessary disputes within the international trading community.

“However, there is no importer that is in business to make losses. It is you and me that will bear the losses. It is the man on the street that will bear the losses. Importers will simply transfer the losses incurred through the Green Tax implementation on the common man on the streets.”

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