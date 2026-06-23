Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority is taking a major step towards the future of aviation with the launch of the Advanced Air Mobility Forum, a platform aimed at exploring emerging technologies such as electric air taxis, autonomous aerial systems and next-generation urban air transport solutions.

Organised under the umbrella of CAA’s National Aviation Strategy 2040, the forum will be held on June 25 and is expected to bring together more than 150 participants representing over 40 organisationsfrom government, industry, academia and the investment community.

The event reflects Oman’s growing ambitions to position itself as a regional hub for advanced aviation technologies while ensuring that future operations are safe, sustainable and aligned with national development goals.

According to the forum agenda, discussions will focus on developing a national roadmap for advanced air mobility, establishing the regulatory and operational frameworks required for future deployment, and identifying investment opportunities linked to the emerging sector.

Key themes include the role of CAA in enabling advanced air mobility, operational applications and economic feasibility, as well as building local capabilities and strengthening value chains that can support the industry.

Universities, colleges and young innovators interested in future technologies will also participate in the forum, highlighting the sector’s potential to create new opportunities for skills development and employment.

Industry experts view advanced air mobility as one of the fastest-growing segments of global aviation, with applications ranging from passenger transport and logistics to emergency services and smart-city connectivity.

By bringing together key stakeholders, Oman aims to ensure that it is prepared to harness the economic and technological opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving sector while maintaining the highest standards of safety and sustainability.