Arab Finance: Egytrans NOSCO disclosed that the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) allocated a 114,000-square-meter plot of land to Nafith Egypt, in which Egytrans holds a 30% stake, for 25 years regarding its EGP 200 million logistics yard project for organizing and directing trucks in Port Said, as per a bourse filing.

The company will utilize the site for the pre-registration, organization, and management of trucks and their entry into Port Said. This will help reduce traffic congestion, enhance production, and improve the flow of transport and logistics services at the port.

Meanwhile, Egytrans NOSCO intends to develop and equip the site by implementing the needed infrastructure and providing it with advanced digital operating systems and automated gates for highly efficient truck management.

In February, the company and Nafith International won a tender to implement a usufruct project at Sokhna Port within the SCZONE.

Spanning 167,000 square meters, the joint project aimed to increase the daily operational capacity by 50-60% within the first two years of operation.

The EGX-listed company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent amounting to EGP 70.404 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual leap of 2,020% from EGP 3.320 million.