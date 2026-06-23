Muscat – The Environment Authority (EA) has unveiled the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2040, setting ambitious targets to restore degraded land, expand tree cover and strengthen the country’s resilience to climate and environmental challenges.

A three-day national workshop to endorse the strategy was inaugurated on Monday by Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of EA, in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development. The event brings together members of the National Committee for Combating Desertification, experts, policymakers and representatives from government entities, the private sector and civil society.

The strategy reflects Oman’s commitments under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and aligns with the environmental objectives of Vision 2040. It aims to curb land degradation, safeguard natural resources and support sustainable development.

A documentary screened during the opening session highlighted the environmental pressures facing Oman due to its location within the arid desert belt, including impacts on vegetation, soil quality and water resources. It also outlined the scientific framework behind the strategy, which divides the sultanate into four major ecological regions to guide field interventions more effectively.

Among its key targets, the strategy seeks to rehabilitate and restore more than 100sqkm of degraded land, significantly increase tree cover and implement nationwide afforestation programmes. Long-term monitoring of tree growth and ecosystem recovery will continue through to 2050.

Saud bin Salim Al Araimi, Acting Director General of Vegetation Development, said combating desertification is essential for strengthening food, water and environmental security. He noted that land degradation carries economic and social costs in addition to environmental impacts, stressing the importance of collaboration among national stakeholders.

The workshop will continue with specialised sessions examining the current state of desertification in Oman, implementation priorities and the roadmap for achieving the strategy’s goals.