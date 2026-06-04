Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership places great importance on environmental sustainability, rooted in a firm and enduring approach established by the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources an integral pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey.

He said that, guided by this forward looking vision, the UAE has consolidated its position as a global model for climate action and sustainable development through pioneering policies and innovative initiatives that balance economic growth with environmental protection.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA draws inspiration from the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to embed sustainability as a core pillar across all its strategies, projects and initiatives while continuing to support Dubai’s efforts to accelerate the transition towards a green economy and achieve net zero.

He added that, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050, DEWA continues to implement leading renewable and clean energy projects. DEWA's clean energy production capacity now accounts for more than 21.5% of its total energy production capacity.

Al Tayer said that World Environment Day is an important occasion to renew commitment to environmental protection, raise awareness about the responsible use of natural resources and highlight efforts and initiatives that support the transition towards a green economy and low carbon development, thereby enhancing quality of life and ensuring a more sustainable future for present and future generations.