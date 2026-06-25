Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Wednesday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman HE Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi in Muscat.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in the region.

Talks also focused on developments following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with emphasis on the importance of ensuring the security and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and keeping it open to maritime traffic in line with international law.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's full support for ongoing US-Iran negotiations to reach sustainable solutions through dialogue and peaceful means, stressing that such efforts would enhance regional security and open new prospects for cooperation, development and shared prosperity.

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