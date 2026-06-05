RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate meetings with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Grossi discussed technical cooperation, nuclear safety and security standards, developments in Saudi Arabia's national atomic energy program, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was part of the ongoing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the IAEA, including expertise exchange, capacity building and nuclear infrastructure development to support Saudi Arabia’s plans to diversify its energy mix under Saudi Vision 2030.

During their meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Grossi reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation between the Kingdom and the IAEA, particularly in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation and ensuring nuclear safety and security. They also discussed a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.

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