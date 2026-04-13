The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) convened recently to review key regulatory developments and discuss strategic priorities for the nuclear and radiation sector.

Members of the Board were briefed on the operational status of the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, including planned refuelling and maintenance schedules for each unit. FANR continues to conduct regular inspections at the plant to verify the operator’s compliance with regulatory requirements and to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of the facility.

The Board also approved a number of research agreements with leading academic institutions, including Khalifa University and the United Arab Emirates University, under FANR’s Regulatory Research Programme, launched in 2025. The agreements cover research areas related to the safe operation of nuclear power plants, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in radiation protection and nuclear facility operations, among other topics in the nuclear and radiation sector.

These agreements reflect FANR’s continued commitment to advancing scientific research in support of its regulatory mandate to protect the public, workers, and the environment, while underscoring the important role of academic partnerships in advancing the sector.

In addition, the Board approved FANR’s 2027 budget, which focuses on supporting regulatory operations, advancing strategic initiatives, strengthening national workforce capacity, and enhancing digital transformation and future readiness efforts to effectively fulfil its mandate.