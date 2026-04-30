J.P. Morgan on Thursday said the UAE could attract greater ​investments from ⁠U.S. companies once it is in a ‌position to pump more oil after the country decided to ​leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries group. The fourth-largest ​producer in OPEC ​said on Tuesday it would exit the group on May 1.

Key points from ⁠JPM's note:

* The country's decision carries no immediate practical implications for its ability to produce and sell more oil, as the Strait of Hormuz ​is ‌blocked.

* UAE ⁠authorities aim ⁠to expand capacity to 5 million barrels per day by ​2027, thereby increasing the ‌ability to produce and export roughly ⁠1.5 million bpd above current levels – equivalent to about 1.4% of global oil demand.

* The country accounted for more than 11% of OPEC's 2025 output.

* OPEC's ability to stabilise the market will be diminished, as UAE's sizeable spare capacity will also be lost.

* UAE is ​a large creditor to Türkiye and Egypt, and others in the region and beyond; political rift ​is ‌a risk for more pressure on other ⁠countries.

(Reporting by Noel ​John in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)