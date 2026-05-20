Nigeria is edging closer to attaining the 2.5 million barrels per day crude oil production target set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), following sustained improvements in pipeline security and increased stakeholder collaboration in the Niger Delta, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has said.

The assurance was given by the General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, Mr. Akpos Mezeh, during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting with Bayelsa communities in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Mezeh expressed optimism that the country’s oil and gas sector could meet the OPEC production benchmark, attributing recent gains to the effectiveness of surveillance operations and the commitment of host communities, traditional rulers, security agencies, and other critical stakeholders.

He said that Nigeria has now achieved 99.2 percent of OPEC’s daily crude oil production standard, reflecting a 7.58 percent increase compared to figures recorded in March.

He said reports as of May 5, showed encouraging progress in the oil and gas industry, noting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recorded a Profit After Tax of N276 billion in March, while national crude oil production continued to rise alongside notable growth in gas output.

Providing details on production performance, Mezeh disclosed that the country recorded a peak production of 1.85 million barrels per day in April, while the lowest output for the month stood at 1.46 million barrels per day.

He further revealed that there has been no recorded attempts to disrupt oil pipelines within the Bayelsa, Adebawa and Biseni axis in the last one month, describing the development as a major contributor to the increase in production.

“Behind every increase in production lies the sacrifices and cooperation of communities, surveillance teams, traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders,” Mezeh stated, urging stakeholders and surveillance personnel to remain vigilant.

The PINL official also disclosed that the company has fulfilled all its financial obligations to host communities within its operational areas, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening relationships with oil-bearing communities.

A major highlight of the meeting was the presentation of empowerment dummy cheques worth N250,000 each to 1,000 women as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting women in oil-producing communities across the Niger Delta.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Love Theophilus, expressed gratitude to the company, describing the gesture as a significant financial breakthrough.

She prayed for continued success for the management of PINL, and encouraged fellow beneficiaries to invest the funds in profitable ventures.

Other beneficiaries: Nurse Ozogu and Abowei Dimiekumo, commended the initiative and called on other oil firms to emulate the company’s example.

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