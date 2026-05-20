Arab Finance: Delta for Printing and Packaging’s (DTPP) net profits after tax rose 18.94% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 to EGP 24.907 million, compared to EGP 20.940 million, the firm stated on May 20th.

Meanwhile, revenues surged to EGP 188.777 million from EGP 197.617 million.

Delta is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the manufacture of packaging materials. The company is active in producing, manufacturing, and printing packaging and wrapping materials, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layer materials.