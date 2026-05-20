Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,487.52 points, marking a decrease of 261.5 points, or 3.374%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 7,748.98 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 78,291,432, representing a rise of 39.7% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 56,047,715.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 1.501% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.35 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 38,838,000, accounting for 49.61% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 49,746,000, or 63.54%. Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 10,908,000, representing a 13.93% decline.

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