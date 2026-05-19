Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had paused ​a planned attack on ⁠Iran to allow negotiations on a deal to end the war, easing investor concerns over a ‌wider Middle East conflict. Trump said on Monday he had halted the planned attack after Tehran sent a new peace proposal to Washington. ​He later said there was a "very good chance" the U.S. could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a ​nuclear weapon.

Dubai's ​benchmark stock index snapped a seven-session losing streak, rising 0.9%, with most constituents in positive territory. Talabat gained 4.2%, while Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest Islamic lender by assets, advanced 2.4%.

The Abu Dhabi ⁠benchmark index advanced 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, healthcare and technology stocks. Space42 jumped 6.5% and Alpha Dhabi Holding rose 3.4%. Abu Dhabi Ports gained 0.9% after the port operator signed an agreement to acquire MBS Logistics for 300 million dirhams ($81.69 million). It also said it would work with Borouge to explore an alternative export hub on the UAE's east ​coast.

The Qatari benchmark ‌index added 0.5%, ⁠with Estithmar Holding up 3.1% ⁠and dairy firm Baladna rising 3.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index edged up 0.2% with most sectors in the green. Al ​Rajhi Bank added 0.8% and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development gained 1.1%. Saudi developer ‌Dar Al-Arkan launched a $600 million five-year sukuk at 7.375%, with orders ⁠exceeding $1.3 billion, IFR reported.

The Omani benchmark index extended losses for an eighth straight session, sliding 3.4%, as investors booked profits after a strong rally earlier this year. The index remains up 27.6% year-to-date, the best performance among Gulf benchmarks. OQ Base Industries fell 9.7% and Sohar International Bank lost 7.4%.

"The market could remain exposed to short-term correction risks after a strong performance as investors take profits", said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group.

"While the country benefited from a relative distance from the tensions in the region, improving risk appetite could draw capital toward other markets that saw corrections, as investors could move to buy dips", he added.

Outside the Gulf, ‌Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.5%, snapping six sessions of losses, helped by ⁠a 5.3% gain in Talaat Moustafa Group and a 1.5% rise in ​Commercial International Bank. Egypt's central bank is expected to keep overnight interest rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting on concerns that inflation could rise because of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.2% to 10,982

KUWAIT lost 0.3% ​to 9,136

QATAR up 0.5% ‌to 10,418

EGYPT rose 1.5% to 52,775

BAHRAIN added 0.3% to 1,926

OMAN dropped 3.4% to 7,488

ABU DHABI rose ⁠0.9% to 9,649

DUBAI gained 0.9% to 5,662

($1 = 3.6723 ​UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sahal Muhammed)