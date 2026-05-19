Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Monday, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.68% to 5,2007 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 0.17% to 5,720.25 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 1.32% to 5,859.55 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 1.51% at 14,668.02 points and by 1.37% at 20,431.97 points, respectively.

A total of 2.649 billion shares were exchanged over 230,349 transactions at a value of EGP 10.445 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.730 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 74.92% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 25.07%.

Egyptians took over with 89.08%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 4.01% and 6.92%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 113.833 million and EGP 178.344 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 292.177 million.