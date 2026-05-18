Gulf stocks fell in early trade on Monday after a nuclear ​power plant ⁠in the United Arab Emirates came under attack, ‌and Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted three drones.

The UAE's defence ​ministry said it was investigating the source of the strike ​and had intercepted ​two drones, while a third hit near the Barakah facility. It said the drones were launched ⁠from the "western border" but did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia said the three drones it intercepted had entered from Iraqi airspace and warned it would take ​necessary measures to ‌respond to ⁠any attempt ⁠to violate its sovereignty and security. Oil prices surged to two-week highs ​amid a broader Asian market selloff ‌after efforts to end the ⁠U.S.-Israeli war on Iran appeared to have stalled. U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran to act "fast" and was expected to discuss military options.

In Dubai, the main share index fell 1.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties sliding 2.2%, Emirates NBD dropping 1.3% and budget carrier Air Arabia declining 3.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, ‌the index lost 1.1%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic ⁠Bank shedding 1.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark eased ​0.1%, on course for a fifth straight session of losses.

The Qatari benchmark slipped 0.9%, with Qatar National Bank - ​the region's ‌largest lender- down 0.9% and Qatar Islamic ⁠Bank losing 1.1%.

(Reporting ​by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)