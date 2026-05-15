Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices showed mixed performance during Thursday’s trading session, with the benchmark EGX30 index declining by 0.49% to close at 53,154.84 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also fell by 0.39% to 5,853.3 points, while the EGX35-LV index edged up 0.01% to 6,021.82 points.

The EGX70 index went up 0.12% to 15,087.56 points, and the EGX100 index rose 0.23% to end the session at 20,990.78 points.

Trading activity totaled 2.645 billion shares, with a turnover of EGP 12.434 billion across 244,403 transactions. Market capitalization stood at EGP 3.806 trillion.

Individual investors accounted for 77.74% of total trading activity, while institutions represented 22.25%.

Egyptian investors captured 87.43% of total transactions, compared with 3.93% for Arab investors and 8.64% for foreign investors.

Foreign and Arab investors recorded net sales of EGP 420.983 million and EGP 102.864 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors posted net purchases totaling EGP 523.847 million.