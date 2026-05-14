The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Egypt’s Korra Energi is expected to be launched on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) later this month, Yasser Shaheen, CEO of Prime Holding for Financial Investments and manager of the offering told Zawya Arabic.

Korra Energi plans to float an 11% stake on the EGX and has appointed Prime Capital for investment promotion, a unit of Prime Holding,to manage the planned offering. Details of the subscription and the share price are expected to be announced later this week.

Founded in 1997, Korra provides energy efficiency solutions and contracting services. The company has issued capital of 450 million Egyptian pounds ($8.6 million).

“The IPO of 11% stake in Korra Energi will take place within two weeks,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen did not disclose further details on the offering, including pricing or expected size, noting that the company is currently finalising procedures related to the prospectus, ahead of the subscription launch.

The listing would mark the second IPO on the EGX in 2026, after Gourmet Egypt debuted on the market in February.

Click here to read the article in Arabic.